Warren police release pursuit video they say shows suspect take his own life

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Warren police released dashcam and body camera video Thursday of a pursuit earlier this week that they say shows officers and a suspect exchanging gunfire that ended with the suspect taking his own life.

Police said the suspect, who was pronounced dead following a vehicle and foot pursuit, had a gunshot wound to the head. Police released video Thursday that they say shows the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Rakim Wright, put the pistol to his head and fire a shot.

According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m., Warren officers were sent to a home in the 13000 block of Prospect Avenue for reports of domestic violence and arson. The female caller reportedly had told police that Wright had assaulted and strangled her before trying to set the residence on fire.

Police say Wright had left the scene in a Chrysler sedan before officers arrived.

Investigators later found him in the area of McNichols and Van Dyke. According to police, the suspect then drove away, firing at them multiple times during the pursuit.

After a brief chase, police say the man got out of his car in the area of Castle Avenue and Kenney, and ran away while still firing shots at officers. On Thursday, police said two officers fired a total of eight shots and that none of those shots struck Wright.

Near a home on Castle and Montlieu, police released video they say shows the suspect shooting himself as officers approached. Police say they recovered a stolen handgun from Wright and that evidence at the scene also indicated a close-range, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We're told no police officers were hurt in the incident. The victim of the domestic violence incident did not sustain any serious injuries, police say.

According to police, Wright was arrested previously for assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting is still under an open and active investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

