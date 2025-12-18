WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A water main replacement project in a Warren subdivision has stretched far beyond its original Dec. 1 completion date, leaving residents frustrated with ongoing construction delays and property damage concerns.

Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Warren subdivision construction project causes months of disruption for residents

Jess Thompson, who has lived in the subdivision on Arsenal Avenue between 12 Mile Road and Linda Road since 2009, said the project that began in August has become "an absolute nightmare."

"I had to park behind the oil change place, so I had to bring it all the way down here, load it up, unload it," Thompson said.

WXYZ

For two months this fall, Thompson used a wagon to haul groceries and supplies to her home because construction blocked normal access to her driveway.

Thompson said she recently discovered her driveway appears to be sloping inward from the road, and water has begun seeping into her house.

WXYZ

"Normally, your driveway slopes toward the street, so that water from your house comes down. As you can see, this driveway is going to be poured this way," Thompson said. "They said the sidewalk is going to be ripped out and they're going to change 3 feet into my driveway to level it out somehow and unfortunately, not happening until next spring."

City Engineer Tina Gapshes said in a statement that delays were caused by unforeseen circumstances common in older neighborhoods.

"The Arsenal/Stanley project experienced delays due to unforeseen underground conditions common in older neighborhoods, including aging underground infrastructure. Once unearthed, a portion of the storm sewer system was found to be deteriorated," Gapshes said.

Watch our November 2025 coverage about the project delays below:

Warren residents frustrated as water main replacement project drags on past deadline

She added that Warren was dependent on a local utility provider to relocate gas main infrastructure, which was outside the city's control. The contractor is concluding work in the winter season and will return in the spring.

However, Gapshes said any flooding inside Thompson's home is due to poor gutter infrastructure and has nothing to do with city construction. She added that Thompson was notified her driveway will eventually be level with the rest of the sidewalk and street.

WXYZ

Thompson remains frustrated with the city's response to residents' concerns.

"I'm a resident of the city of Warren. I pay taxes. The fact I have to deal with this and get no support," Thompson said.

Thompson also pointed to construction debris left on her property, including signs and tarps that were not properly removed.

Jess Thompson

"They ripped this sign out and left it, and all the tarps they put over the concrete were left on my property," Thompson said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

