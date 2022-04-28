Warren teen builds 'Blessing Box' to feed neighbors in need

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Like most 17 year olds, Dylan Soucy keeps himself very busy. But his latest project has kept him even busier knowing others are in need.

Next to Soucy’s little library that he started a few years ago is now his Blessing Box. It’s a box stocked with non-perishable food items for anyone in need to take.

“Sometimes people feel judged if they go to a food pantry but here, it’s completely anonymous,” Soucy said.

Right now, it’s emptied nearly every week and then re-filled with donations dropped off on the Soucy's front porch.

"It’s a nice circle," Soucy said. "People are giving and people who need it are taking.”

Soucy's mom says the Blessing Box has been a success.

“We filled it the first time, (but) we have not had to fill it since," Dylan's mother Kris Soucy said. "We’ve gotten so many donations that everybody else is filling it for us.”

Kris Soucy says the project has been a source of pride for her son, who has autism. He built the box all by hand with his grandpa, sharing his talent and kindness.

“He's got such a big heart and he’s so generous and so kind and he wants to share what he has with others,” Kris Soucy said.

There's more meaning behind the box that was build with love.

“We built the custom sign dedicated to our late dog," Dylan Soucy said while showing off the box. "He always stole food, so it’s fitting now that his box now gives out food.”

If Dylan Soucy’s personality doesn't draw you in, his heartfelt mission certainly will. It was his kindness that built the box, but it’s the kindness of the community that keeps it going.

"Thank you to everyone," Dylan Soucy said. "If you need it, don't feel ashamed. Come take it. We will not judge you.”

The Blessing Box is located at 11359 Coolidge Avenue in Warren.