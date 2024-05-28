Washington Twp. man convicted of killing his wife in 2022

WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Washington Township man has been convicted of killing his wife in 2022, following an eight-day jury trial by Macomb County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Fox.

Officials say Matthew Mollicone, 46, drove with his wife to a home in Ray Township on Tuesday, July 22, 2022, to tell another man to stop talking to his wife.

According to authorities, Mollicone entered the garage of the home and reached for a gun in his waistband. The other man fired over Mollicone's head and Mollicone returned fire, striking the man in the leg. After he was shot, that man tried to run away but Mollicone kept firing at him, and Mollincone's wife was hit by one of those bullets, resulting in her death.

A jury found Mollincone guilty of the following charges:



Voluntary Manslaughter

Assault with Intent to Murder

Three counts of Felony Firearm

Mollicone is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, July 10, in Macomb County Circuit Court.

"The jury's convictions holds the perpetrator accountable for his actions and brings closure to the loved ones left behind,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a media release about the incident.