Washtenaw County Health Department closes Independence Lake Beach due to high levels of E. Coli

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. — Independence Lake Beach in Whitmore Lake has been closed due to high levels of E. Coli bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The department says they discovered the high levels through routine testing of public beaches during the summer months.

The closure is effective immediately, and officials say the beach will remain closed until follow-up tests proof that the lake is safe for swimming.

E. Coli bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness, and is particular harmful for people with weakened immune systems.

Anyone with questions regarding beach water sampling, or anyone who becomes sick after swimming in the impacted body of water, is encouraged to call Washtenaw County Environment Health Division at (734)222-3800 during normal business hours, or visit this website.

You can also click this linkto find the most updated info on Michigan's public beaches, as well as water sample results.