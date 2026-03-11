Washtenaw County adult diagnosed with measles, Health Department says

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Washtenaw County adult has been diagnosed with measles, the county's health department says. It's the first measles case reported in the state of Michigan in 2026.

We're told that the adult is unvaccinated and was recently in Florida, where health officials say they likely contracted measles.

Related Report: Measles cases climbing across the U.S.

Why has the US already seen 4 times as many measles cases as we see in a year?

The adult was at the following Ypsilanti and Canton locations last week, between getting back from Florida and being diagnosed, officials tell us (with the department adding two hours to each contagion window) :



Sidetrack Bar & Grill on Cross Street, 7:45 p.m. on March 4-1 a.m. on March 5

T-Mobile on Whittaker, 6-8:40 p.m. on March 5

Cricket Wireless on Ellsworth at the Roundtree Place Shopping Center, 6:55 p.m.-8:55 p.m. on March 5

CVS Pharmacy on Michigan Avenue, 4-6:07 p.m. on March 6

Cricket Wireless on Ellsworth, 7-10 p.m. on March 6

The Ypsilanti Urgent Care on Michigan Avenue, 7:15-9:27 p.m. on March 7

The Canton Urgent Care on Ford Road, 4:30-7 p.m. on March 8

If you were at any of the above locations, you are asked to monitor for symptoms of measles for the next three weeks.

“Importantly, there is no cause for ongoing concern at these locations,” said Dr. Juan Luis Marquez, the health department's medical director, in a press release. “The individual was isolated as soon as measles was suspected and is recovering.”

Symptoms of measles include:



High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy that usually starts on face, spreads to the trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin

If symptoms develop, you are asked to contact your doctor, urgent care, or a nearby hospital before seeking treatment.

For more information on confirmed Measles cases in the state of Michigan, click here.