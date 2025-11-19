Washtenaw County prosecutors drop murder case after 2 years, citing self-defense evidence

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Prosecutors in Washtenaw County dropped an open murder case after more than two years, citing new evidence that points to self-defense.

Martez Robinson, 37, was arrested and charged in the killing of Jermaine McClendon-Denzmore, 39, who was shot and killed in June 2023 outside an apartment complex in Ypsilanti Township. After spending nearly two and a half years in Washtenaw County Jail awaiting trial, Robinson is now free.

The sudden decision has left McClendon-Denzmore's family devastated and searching for answers about how the case changed course so dramatically.

"I don't feel like my son got justice though, at all," said Wendy Lewis, McClendon-Denzmore's mother.

Sitting around Lewis' kitchen table, family and loved ones of McClendon-Denzmore are grieving not just his loss, but the sudden end to the case against the man who killed him.

"How do you go from open murder to time served? Basically, that's what they did," Lewis said.

The incident occurred in June 2023 when McClendon-Denzmore was allegedly in an argument with his girlfriend. Robinson, who had children with the same woman, became involved in the dispute. That night, Robinson fatally shot McClendon-Denzmore outside the apartment complex.

Initially charged with open murder in 2023, the case took a dramatic turn when the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office said new evidence came to light that points to self-defense instead. Multiple trial dates had been set but a trial never began.

"There's been no new developments in this case, other than him... giving a statement, that's it," said Tamara Cook, a friend of McClendon-Denzmore.

The decision left McClendon-Denzmore's family stunned, and they strongly disagree with the self-defense argument. However, Robinson's attorney Todd Perkins applauds the prosecutor's decision.

"We're not happy that it came to the point where... another family is on the other end of a loss of life, but as Mr. Robinson saw it, it was either him or him," Perkins said. "Mr. Robinson defended himself, and we stand by that and we’ve always stood by that.”

Perkins said they have argued self-defense all along and noted it's rare for such a decision to happen after more than two years.

Robinson still faces charges for having a concealed weapon and fleeing from officers after the shooting, but Perkins said those charges would not prevent Robinson from leaving jail.

"Can't wait to see him outside the jail, can't wait to see him getting back to work, getting back to being the Dad that he was," Perkins said.

For McClendon-Denzmore's family, the pain extends beyond their personal loss.

"My son has three children. He's got two kids with autism that depended on him and a daughter that he'll never see again," Lewis said.

As the case moves to its next phase, one family feels justice was delivered while another feels it has been taken away.

"I just don't appreciate how they threw my son under the bus like he's nothing," Lewis said. "I'm very disappointed in Washtenaw County, very disappointed.”

"We've been arguing that it was self-defense form the inception, but we're here and we want to move forward,” Perkins said.

Robinson will have his next hearing Wednesday.

