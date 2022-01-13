Washtenaw County to distribute free KN95 masks to residents

Washtenaw County is giving away free KN95 masks as the coronavirus continues to surge across Michigan State.

The giveaway will take place on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti and on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 705 N. Zeeb in Ann Arbor.

These masks are being given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. Residents are invited to drive through or walk up to either location.

One pack of adult KN95 masks (10 masks) will be given to each adult. Kid-sized KN95 masks are not available.

The district plans on adding more distribution and pick-up sites in the future.