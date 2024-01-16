Washtenaw County voters begin receiving early voting information

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Clerk’s Office says voters have begun to receive early voting information about voting sites and hours ahead of all 2024 elections.

The clerk confirms postcards have been mailed to all Washtenaw County voters as part of the Washtenaw County-Coordinated Early Voting Plan.

“Michigan voters now have the right to vote early in-person during nine full days prior to every state and federal election. Early Voting sites will be operating across Washtenaw County to accommodate those voters who wish to cast their ballot in-person before Election Day,” said Washtenaw County Clerk’s office Elections Division.

“Voters must visit one of the Early Voting sites assigned to them. All sites will be open from Saturday, February 17 through Sunday, February 25, 2024, including on the weekends prior to the February 27, 2024 Presidential Primary. These sites will also be open for early voting during all other state and federal elections to be held this year."

Currently, voters in 23 cities and townships will be able to utilize two early voting sites, a "Regional" site and the county "Central" site.

Ann Arbor, Milan, Bridgewater and Ypsilanti Township will use individual Early Voting Plans. Ann Arbor voters can access six early voting sites, Ypsilanti Township will have access to two sites, and Milan and Bridgewater Township voters can access one early vote site.

For more information, visit Washtenaw.org/EarlyVoting, Michigan.gov/Vote, or call the Washtenaw County Clerk’s office Elections Division at 734-222-6730.

