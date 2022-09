(WXYZ) — 7 Action News is moving over to TV20 Detroit on Monday morning, as well as streaming online and on your favorite streaming devices due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

ABC will have coverage of the Queen's funeral starting at 5:15 a.m. right here on Channel 7.

That means you can flip over to TV20 Detroit for news, as well as by watching it on WXYZ.com.

You can also download our app, or watch us on Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, Roku, or on any other of your favorite streaming devices.