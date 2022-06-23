WATCH: 8 business owners discuss the evolution of Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — When we were covering some high profile crimes in Pontiac a few months ago, our team was approached by business owners who were concerned about the bad light being shined on the city. They said so much progress has been made toward curbing violence, increasing the police response time and the change in the downtown business area, calling it simply amazing.
As promised we went back to Pontiac to have a sit down with eight local business owners and we talked to the mayor to get their take on the evolution of Pontiac.
Below are the people we featured
Special thanks to
- Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel
- Pontiac Community Activist Tameka Ramsey
- Melvin Grigsby
- Brandon Still - https://www.facebook.com/mainstreetmi/
- ShaQuana Davis-Smith
- Olivia Stouffer from Liv in the Moment Photography
- Alex Resnick - President of the Strand Theatre
- Karema DeJesus of Fitness Hub
- Denise Harris of Healing Hearts Safety Service
- Davida Reed of Divine 26