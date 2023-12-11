WATCH AT 2PM: Michigan AG to announce arrests related to organized retail crime

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to announce new arrests related to organized retail crime in the state.

Nessel will be joined with Oakland County leaders. The press conference will be held at 2 p.m.

According to a news advisory, the announcements are related to the high-end break-ins in metro Detroit and flashmob thefts at local Lululemon and Ulta stores.

Oakland Co. sheriff announces task force to address high-end home break-ins

Last week, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced the creation of a new task force to address the rise in break-ins of upscale homes in exclusive neighborhoods in metro Detroit.

Bouchard says transnational gangs are operating across the country, including in our area. They are targeting high-end homes, jewelry stores, and cars in many different areas in the U.S. However, Bouchard says Oakland County has largely been hit by crews targeting homes.