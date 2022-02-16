Watch Dave Coulier play hockey or catch a Nicolas Cage gala this weekend

(WXYZ) — If you are looking for some fun this weekend, we've got you covered. This family fun event took place in Detroit for years, but now you can have loads of winter fun in Royal Oak during Winter Blast. "Uncle Joey" from Full House returns to the ice on Friday as he plays along with Red Wing Alumni Joe Kocur in Westland. Also, catch the Mosaic Youth Theater this weekend during Blood at the Root. This special performance includes an interview with Tony Award Nominated Dominique Morisseau on Sunday.
Friday:
- Winter Blast
- downtown Royal Oak
- 4 -11 p.m.
- 2022 Hockey Night in Westland
- Mike Modano Ice Arean
- 5:30 - 9 p.m.
- Tickets: www.ticketleap.com
- Blood at the Root
- Detroit's Black Box Theatre
- 7 p.m.
- Tickets: www.mosaicdetroit.org
- Rezz
- The Masonic Temple
- 8 p.m.
- Tickets: www.axs.com
Saturday:
- Greekfest 2022
- Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
- 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Winter Blast
- downtown Royal Oak
- 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Nicolas Uncaged 8: A Ceremonious Masked Gala and Benefit
- Historic Senate Theater
- 7 p.m.
- Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
- Blood at the Root
- Detroit's Black Box Theatre
- 7 p.m.
- Tickets: www.mosaicdetroit.org
Sunday:
- Winter Blast
- downtown Royal Oak
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Rock N Roll, Shop & Bowl
- The Garden Bowl and Majestic Theatre Center
- 1 - 7 p.m.
- Blood at the Root
- Detroit's Black Box Theatre
- 4 p.m.
- Tickets: www.mosaicdetroit.org
