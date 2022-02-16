Watch
Watch Dave Coulier play hockey or catch a Nicolas Cage gala this weekend

7 things to do in the D this weekend
Spencer Knight made 34 saves, and the United States upset Canada 2-0 to win the world junior hockey championship.
(WXYZ) — If you are looking for some fun this weekend, we've got you covered. This family fun event took place in Detroit for years, but now you can have loads of winter fun in Royal Oak during Winter Blast. "Uncle Joey" from Full House returns to the ice on Friday as he plays along with Red Wing Alumni Joe Kocur in Westland. Also, catch the Mosaic Youth Theater this weekend during Blood at the Root. This special performance includes an interview with Tony Award Nominated Dominique Morisseau on Sunday.

Friday:

  • 2022 Hockey Night in Westland

Saturday:

  • Nicolas Uncaged 8: A Ceremonious Masked Gala and Benefit

Sunday:

RELATED: Winter Blast returning in 2022, moving to Royal Oak

