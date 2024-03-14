WATCH FRIDAY: '7 Home Pros' show features expert advice on how to enhance living spaces

(WXYZ) — Need a little inspiration to tackle that home project you’ve been putting off for ages?

Don’t miss our premiere of 7 Home Pros, a show featuring expert advice from across metro Detroit to help people enhance their living spaces.

You’ll also see inspiring transformations that will have you envisioning your dream home.

Home Pros will air from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on WXYZ-TV.

Here’s the streaming schedule:

March 15: 8-9pm

March 16: 12-1pm & 8-9pm

March 17: 11am-12pm & 5-6pm

March 18: 10-11am & 3-4pm

March 19: 11am-12pm & 9-10pm

