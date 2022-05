(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan hit a record high overnight after jumping about 30 cents in the last week.

The statewide average for regular unleaded gas now sits at $4.31 a gallon. That's up 30 cents in just the past week.

Why did that happen?

Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, joined us to give his thoughts on the spike in prices, and what drivers can do.