(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be live from MotorCity Casino Hotel Wednesday giving remarks following her reelection win against Tudor Dixon.

Whitmer has been governor in Michigan since 2018. This win has secured her spot as governor for a second term.

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer elected to second term, AP projects

Whitmer's speech is set to begin at 8 a.m..