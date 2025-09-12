Watch hip-hop icon Jeezy's interview with WXYZ-TV's Carolyn Clifford in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hip-hop icon Jeezy is in Detroit with a full day of events on Friday.

He started his morning at Cass Tech High School. 7 News Detroit anchor Carolyn Clifford was on hand as he joined Henry Ford Health to talk about health care in the community and support on-site screening tests. He gave an exclusive interview to Carolyn.

"It feels a lot like family and always has. It's .. real, because ... I've been to a lot of cities, but I don't think I have a connection with any other cities that I know of that's as strong as Detroit. It's like we're like a distant family. Every time we come together ... it's a real love," Jeezy said about his love for Detroit.

Interview: 'It's real.' Hip-hop icon Jeezy talks about his love for Detroit

Later in the night, Jeezy is making history with the finale of his sold-out TM:101LIVE tour. After selling out nationwide, he’ll take the stage at Detroit’s Fox Theatre with a full symphony orchestra.

For fans around the world, Jeezy will live stream the entire performance on YouTube — bringing his groundbreaking blend of hip-hop and orchestral music to a global audience.