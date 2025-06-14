WATCH: Thousands gather at Clark Park in Detroit for No Kings protest

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Thousands of people gathered at Clark Park in Detroit for a No Kings protest, one of about two thousand protests planned across the country.

Thousands rally in Clark Park in Southwest Detroit for No Kings protest

Detroit Police confirmed to us after the protest that no one was arrested at today's rally.

According to a press release from No Kings, these protests have been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country's democracy. According to an Associated Press report, the "No Kings" protests are being organized by the 50501 Movement, which, according to its website, stands for "50 protests. 50 states. One movement."

"All of these fascist, unconstitutional, unlawful decisions only can be fought when we resist in the streets," Rep. Tlaib said. "We did not get the civil rights act because someone in congress woke up that day and said 'geez, that's a really good idea.' It's when people protest, they march, they Boycotted. Many of them, some of them lost their lives because my Black neighbors deserve human dignity."

This isn't the only No Kings protest happening in metro Detroit today; protests are also happening in Dearborn, Livonia, Farmington Hills, Ferndale, Novi, Roseville, Ann Arbor, Belleville, Troy, Waterford, Wyandotte, Romeo, Saline, Brighton and Milan. Today's Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, according to organizers.

These protests are happening on the same day as a planned military parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary. It is also Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Those who disagree with the protestors, like Michigan Sen. Jim Runestad (R), say that Democrats and the city of Detroit are making Trump's plan of action more difficult by refusing to follow orders.

"(Detroit is) officially not a sanctuary city, but they're doing everything they can to thwart ICE," Runestad told us earlier this week. "Again, we have 40 million people coming into this country illegally, competing with housing for the working class. So working class in your lifetime is probably not going to be able to afford a house," he said.

