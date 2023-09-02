WATCH: Jimmy Buffett: 'Michigan audiences have always had a special place in my heart'

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died. He was 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted to Buffett's official website and social media pages said late Friday. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

In 2014 before a show at Comerica Park, Buffett sat down with one of our producers to talk about coming back to Detroit and playing his third straight

"Michigan audiences have always had a special place in my heart. Unbeknownst to many people, I started out many many years ago playing in a little club called The Raven Gallery in Southfield, in club circuit days. We worked our way up through those years in clubs and places like that to where we got to open for Jerry Jeff Walker at Pine Knob," Buffett said.