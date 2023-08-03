WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of arraignment of former President Donald Trump
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Trump's company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is due in federal court in Washington DC for arraignment on charges in the January 6 investigation.
ABC News will be airing a special report about the court hearing. You can watch their full coverage in the video player below.
