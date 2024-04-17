WATCH LIVE AT 7PM: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to deliver State of the City

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is scheduled to deliver his State of the City address tonight.

The address will start at 7 p.m.

YOU CAN WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE AT 7 P.M.

We asked people this week what they hoped to hear from the mayor.

"What changes have you seen?" We asked Mohammed Arshad. He's been working in Detroit for 20 years.

"Man, I’ve seen a lot... almost from before to now, it's 95% better," Arshad said.

"I'm hoping to hear more about, I know a lot of like cultural things with other buildings, so you know more community-based things, for the culture to come together," Morgan Clay said. She's lived in Detroit all of her life.

"I would say two things, as an educator in the city, I want to hear a lot about how they plan to ensure that there is resources being given to our students within Detroit, both in the charter and public sector," Lexis told us. "Second, with the commercialization and rent incredibly high what are they going to do address the fact that there is affordable housing for people."

VIDEO: What do people want to hear in the mayor's State of the City address?