'Detroit deserves this.' Henry Ford Health breaks ground on $2.2 billion expansion project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health is celebrating the groundbreaking of a major hospital expansion today with a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony. It's part of a $2.2 billion project, marking Henry Ford's most significant investment to the city of Detroit in its 100+ year history.

“Our vision – to build the healthcare campus of the future, a place where people from down the street or across the globe alike can come to receive the very best care in the very best facilities – is one we’ve been cultivating for decades,” said Henry Ford Health President and CEO Bob Riney in a press release.

“We are creating a place like no other in the state, and through this major expansion of our campus, we are cementing our commitment to our Detroit community for the next century and beyond. Detroit deserves this.”

The new hospital facility will reportedly cover 1.2 million square feet on West Grand Boulevard that includes a 20-story patient tower. There will also be an expanded emergency department that spans 75,000 square feet featuring 100 private treatment areas.

The tower will also be home to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab thanks to an investment by the Gilbert Family Foundation.

The groundbreaking celebration kicks off from 1 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Detroiters like Vanessa Middleton stopped by to see the action.

“I wanted to hear what was happening with it and what their plans were with it,” said Middleton.

She says hearing Dan Gilbert talk about a new high tech therapy lab was the icing on the cake. She imagines her late mother who struggled with muscular dystrophy being able to use the advanced therapy.

“It touched the hell out of me, yes it did. It got to my heart,” said Middleton. “It’s going to empower so many people”

The hospital campus represents The Future of Health: Detroit Vision an initiative spearheaded by partners including Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores and Michigan State University in their commitment to help transform the New Center neighborhood.

Arnette Woods who lives in the area says she is most excited about the expanded emergency room.

"I take care of my mother and she’s bed bound and all this is for her,” said Woods.

Detroiter Carolyn Ousley was also celebrating the opening decorating Henry Ford hard hats with her grandson.

“You’ve been here for me and my family since I was born at this hospital by the way,” said Ousley. “This is the greatest thing because we’re coming back as Detroit.”

Mayor Duggan said he was proud to see the hospital exand after sticking with the city through a rough economic patch as others moved to the suburbs.

"Henry Ford has stayed invested but to say to the people of Detroit 'you’re going to have one of the finest hospitals in America right here in the city' is remarkable,” Duggan said.

