WATCH LIVE: Warren Evans speaks about waste from East Palestine train derailment

(WXYZ) — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is holding a 7:00 p.m. news conference to discuss waste from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment that is being shipped to Michigan.

Evans is speaking at the Guardian Building.

Officials say the waste, which left Ohio on Wednesday is being taken to the Republic Waste Service facility in Van Buren Township. No other details are being released ahead of Evans's news conference.

East Palestine has become a source of controversy, both environmental and political, following the derailment of a train earlier this month. The Norfolk Southern railroad is among those under fire after chemicals were released from the train as part of the response effort.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell released a statement Friday in response to an update from the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stating contaminated soil from the site of the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio will be moved via truck to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville.

“We were not given a heads up on this reported action. Our priority is to always keep the people we represent safe. We are making inquiries of EPA, DOT, Norfolk Southern, U.S. Ecology, the state of Ohio, and all others involved to understand what is being shipped, whether these are approved storage facilities, the implications of this decision, and how we ensure the safety of all Michigan residents.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy released the following statement: