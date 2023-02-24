WATCH LIVE: Warren Evans speaks about waste from East Palestine train derailment

(WXYZ) — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is holding a 7:00 p.m. news conference to discuss waste from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment that is being shipped to Michigan.
Evans is speaking at the Guardian Building.
Officials say the waste, which left Ohio on Wednesday is being taken to the Republic Waste Service facility in Van Buren Township. No other details are being released ahead of Evans's news conference.
East Palestine has become a source of controversy, both environmental and political, following the derailment of a train earlier this month. The Norfolk Southern railroad is among those under fire after chemicals were released from the train as part of the response effort.
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell released a statement Friday in response to an update from the office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stating contaminated soil from the site of the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio will be moved via truck to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville.
“We were not given a heads up on this reported action. Our priority is to always keep the people we represent safe. We are making inquiries of EPA, DOT, Norfolk Southern, U.S. Ecology, the state of Ohio, and all others involved to understand what is being shipped, whether these are approved storage facilities, the implications of this decision, and how we ensure the safety of all Michigan residents.”
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy released the following statement:
Michigan EGLE is aware of and monitoring the disposal of hazardous soil and liquids from the Ohio train derailment at licensed hazardous waste facilities in Michigan to ensure that all health and environmental protection laws and procedures are rigorously adhered to. We expect the Ohio soils to be handled in accordance with all laws and regulations as any other contaminated site material that is disposed of at the facilities, which are subject to extensive monitoring to ensure that hazardous waste does not present a threat to the environment or human health.
The US Ecology hazardous waste landfill is subject to multiple environmental regulatory programs carried out by multiple government oversight agencies. The soils may need pre-treatment depending on the type and concentrations of contaminants that are present. EGLE oversees extensive monitoring and conducts unannounced inspections of the facility as part of our oversight responsibility, and will continue to ensure that the facility meets or exceeds all regulatory standards.
EGLE has also been informed that liquid wastes from the Ohio site may be disposed of in Michigan’s hazardous waste injection well. This facility is also licensed federally and by the state, has rigorous monitoring and reporting requirements and is subject to unannounced inspections to ensure compliance.
While EGLE licenses, inspects, and oversees hazardous waste disposal facilities in conjunction with federal regulators, the state has no authority to either require approval for individual shipments of hazardous material, or to prohibit hazardous waste from being transported across state lines for disposal. Norfolk Southern Railroad chose the sites where wastes will be disposed which also include locations in Texas and Ohio.
EGLE will continue to monitor the receipt of Ohio waste at licensed hazardous waste disposal facilities in Michigan to ensure protection for the public and the environment.