Watch out for scammers as Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.35B

The Better Business Bureau is warning customers about scammers who may be trying to take advantage of the Mega Millions jackpot rising to $1.35 billion for Friday night.

According to the BBB, scammers usually try and ask people to pay taxes or other fees upfront before they can claim their winnings.

However, once the victims make payments, the prize never comes through and the scammers are never to be found.

Another typical scam, the BBB said, is when the target receives a congratulatory letter in the mail informing them of a big win, which includes a check to cover the winnings. Victims are instructed to deposit the check and then send the money to a third party.

Instead, the check is usually fake and bounces, and the victim is out of money.

“The big Mega Millions winners will be announced on television and online,” said Melanie Duquesnel, BBB President and CEO. “Scammers will be reaching out via email, telephone, and snail mail to “inform” secondary winners of smaller prizes. Recognize the signs to protect yourself from getting scammed.”

Here are BBB’s tips to avoid lottery scams: