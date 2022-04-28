WATCH: Saturn, Mars, Venus & Jupiter rise in the clear sky over metro Detroit this morning
Planets rising over metro Detroit this morning
Posted at 6:57 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 07:15:58-04
(WXYZ) — We had clear skies this morning, which allowed a great view of several planets rising over metro Detroit!
A timelapse video from one of our cameras caught the start of the planets rising just before 5 a.m.
They rose in this order
- Saturn
- Mars
- Venus
- Jupiter
- Moon
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.