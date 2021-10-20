Watch
News

WATCH: Slow-moving meteor caught on video throughout metro Detroit overnight

items.[0].videoTitle
Mysterious fireball caught on video streaking across skies overnight in metro Detroit
Posted at 5:44 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 05:47:19-04

(WXYZ) — A slow-moving meteor was caught on video throughout southeast Michigan and in several other states overnight.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. with 80 reports of sightings so far. They came primarily from southeast Michigan, but also include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and more, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Orionid Meteor Shower does peak on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The American Meteor Society has a path for the meteor traveling from northern Ohio and Indiana all the way to Northern Michigan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website