WATCH: Slow-moving meteor caught on video throughout metro Detroit overnight

(WXYZ) — A slow-moving meteor was caught on video throughout southeast Michigan and in several other states overnight.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. with 80 reports of sightings so far. They came primarily from southeast Michigan, but also include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and more, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Orionid Meteor Shower does peak on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The American Meteor Society has a path for the meteor traveling from northern Ohio and Indiana all the way to Northern Michigan.