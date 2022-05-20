WATCH: Southfield CMU grad gets major surprise at graduation

(WXYZ) — The graduation of a college student from Southfield is getting national attention.

Ladyra Lyte found herself at center stage at the Central Michigan University ceremony. The CMU president read a touching letter from her brother, who's deployed in the U.S. Army Reserves.

That's when she got the surprise of a lifetime. Her brother, Ladaryl, was there.

"That was literally everything to me. That was the best gift I could have ever gotten," she said.

It was a really important moment together and growing up we were always there for each other's big moments," her brother said.

This is one moment Ladaryl said he couldn't miss, and one his sister will never forget.