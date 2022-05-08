WATCH: Stevie Wonder receives honorary doctorate from Wayne State

(WXYZ) — Motown legend Stevie Wonder received an honorary doctorate from Wayne State University on Saturday.

Wonder was among several people who had honorary degrees bestowed at the university's graduation ceremonies. Others include Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, the senior pastor of Fellowship Chapel, actor Timothy Meadows and others.

The university awarded the doctor of humane letters, honoris causa, to Wonder, "in recognition of his contributions as an iconic musician and to honor his advocacy for civil rights and the disabled community."

