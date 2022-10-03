Watch the new trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' released Monday

Marvel released the new and extended trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Monday morning.

It's the first full-length trailer that's been released since the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Boseman played Black Panther but died after the battle with colon cancer, and fans weren't sure how Marvel Studios would handle his death.

"In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli," Marvel said.

At the end of the trailer, an unknown woman appears as Black Panther. The film comes out Nov. 11

Watch the trailer here