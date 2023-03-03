Watch Now
News

WATCH TONIGHT: The Ultimate Wedding Show

Ultimate Wedding Show 2023
WXYZ-TV
Ultimate Wedding Show 2023
Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 16:25:52-05

WXYZ’s Erin Nicole hosts Metro Detroit’s top wedding experts, as they share their trends and tips for YOUR picture-perfect day! From the cake to the dress, the DJ to the venue, Channel 7’s Ultimate Wedding Show is your guide to planning the perfect wedding!

WATCH ON CHANNEL 7:

  • Friday, March 3, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WATCH ON CHANNEL 7 STREAMING CHANNELS (ROKU, APPLE TV, FIRE TV, AND ANDROID TV)

  • Friday, March 3, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Friday, March 10, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Watch each segment anytime on-demand via the WXYZ streaming apps

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website