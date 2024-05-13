WATCH TUESDAY: Virtual roundtable: What are your rights in a psychiatric hospital?

(WXYZ) — The 7 Investigators were the first to show you in February how patients have been alleging they were held against their will in psychiatric hospitals, or they say they were coerced into staying for treatment they don’t need. Since then, we’ve received hundreds of calls and emails from patients and family members with similar stories.

Trapped in a Psych Ward: ‘I felt kidnapped.' New patient speaks after 7 report

This issue of voluntary vs. involuntary admission keeps coming up in our community.

That’s why on Tuesday on May 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., 7 News Detroit is going to be streaming a virtual roundtable about your rights in a psychiatric hospital on our website and across our digital platforms.

The roundtable is being put on by Disability Rights Michigan and the Mental Health Association in Michigan.

We want to know your questions, so we can answer them live during the stream. Please email Heather Catallo at hcatallo@wxyz.com.

Michigan doc pre-signed blank forms that can rob you of your freedom

To file a complaint with LARA, click here.

