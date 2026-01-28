Water and sewer rates could go up for metro Detroiters after Wednesday's GLWA meeting

The Great Lakes Water Authority is holding a meeting today, and at the top of their agenda is a hefty increase in water and sewer rates.

That increase could put more pressure on already-tight household budgets across metro Detroit. We're talking about an increase of around seven percent that would impact around 112 communities.

Many say they're unhappy and frustrated with the constant rate increases, as GLWA has increased water and sewer system rates nearly 40 percent since 2018. And now, they may have to deal with their largest increase yet.

GLWA will consider a proposed 13 percent water and sewer rate hike that would begin on July 1 for the 2027 Fiscal Year. If approved, water and sewer rates will increase 6.8 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

GLWA says the additional money is needed to invest in aging regional infrastructure and to expand it's strategic water main replacement program to reduce the risk and impact of catastrophic water main breaks like those we saw in Southwest Detroit and Novi last year.

GLWA says they've absorbed double-digit increases in chemicals, utilities, construction, and other operational costs over the years, and that the final customer rate is set by individual communities based on their own system costs and policies.

Several metro Detroiters voiced their frustrations to us, saying another rate increase will drown them in expenses.

“The Great Lakes Water Authority, they need to look at ways of reducing their cost as a same way as a resident does," said Utica resident Paul Koncz.

“It’s going to hurt me. It’s going to hurt me really bad knowing I got other things to pay like my gas, my lights, you know, rent. That’s going to hurt my pockets," said Southwest Detroit resident Anthony Lambert.

Today's board meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the water board building on the fifth floor. Residents can watch on Zoom at this link.