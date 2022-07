DETROIT (WXYZ) — A water circus, Billy Joel and Craig Robinson are among performances coming to metro Detroit this weekend.

There is something to do for all ages. We've compiled a list of seven things to do in the D:

Friday



Michigan Elvisfest

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wayne County Fairgrounds More information: mielvisfest.com

Cirque Italia Water Circus

7:30 p.m. Fairlane Town Center Tickets: silver.cirqueitalia.com

Craig Robinson

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; Doors open for second show at 9 p.m. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle Tickets: etix.com



Saturday



Cowboy & Cowgirl Festival

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

Michigan Elvisfest

Noon to 11 p.m. Wayne County Fairgrounds More information: mielvisfest.com

South Lyon LGBT+ Pride Event

Noon to 4 p.m. McHattie Park More information: facebook.com/SouthLyonPride

Cirque Italia Water Circus

1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Fairlane Town Center Tickets: silver.cirqueitalia.com

Craig Robinson

Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; Doors open for second show at 8:45 p.m. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle Tickets: etix.com

Billy Joel

8 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com



Sunday