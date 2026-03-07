Water is off for much of Novi as GLWA responds to 48-inch water main break

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Water is currently off for much of Novi, as the Great Lakes Water Authority investigates a 48-inch water main break at 14 Mile at Verona in Farmington Hills.

The city says water pressure alarms started going off early this morning.

Novi says they've contacted GLWA, and they are working to find out what happened.

"Field Service crews are on-site working to isolate the break in order to assess the situation and determine next steps," GLWA said in a statement.

Once service is back, the affected areas will be under a boil water advisory.

Here's what Novi recommends: