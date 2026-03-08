Water pressure returns in Novi & Walled Lake after water main break in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Water pressure has started to return in Novi and Walled Lake after a massive water main break in Farmington Hills on Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority tells us.

GLWA said that water is currently entering Novi's system. They also say that water pressure returned in Walled Lake late last night, thanks to an emergency connection from Commerce Township.

Watch our previous coverage

Massive water main break in Farmington Hills leaves Novi and Walled Lake residents without water

Residents in both cities were without water earlier this weekend. The break occurred at 4:30 a.m. Saturday on 14 Mile near Verona Road in Farmington Hills, between Drake and Farmington roads. A 48-inch pipe burst, sending water gushing into the street and turning the roadway into what looked like a river.

Officials say that crews worked through the night to remove water from the break site, and began removing damaged pipe this morning. GLWA estimates that installation of the new steel main will be completed on Monday.

We're told that the Boil Water Advisory remains in effect in both cities until water quality testing is completed and comes back clear.

"We know that residents and businesses are anxious to hear the timeline for lifting of the boil water advisories," GLWA said in a statement. "Those timelines are dependent upon stabilization of pressures in the GLWA and Novi systems, which varies based on user demands. Once pressures have stabilized, flushing and sampling activities that are required to lift the boil water advisory will commence. As soon as timelines are available, they will be communicated."

For further questions regarding the boil water advisory, click here.