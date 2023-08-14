Water shutoffs could begin today for some Detroiters

Beginning Monday, hundreds of Detroiters could have their water services shut off. About 750 people who haven't paid their bills may be at risk of having their service stopped.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is first targeting customers in high-income earning neighborhoods with at least $5,000 in debt.

DWSD also said it believes there are about 60,000 people who are behind on their water bills.

The city confirmed to 7 Action News they are targeting the high-end neighborhoods first like Boston-Edison and Indian Village, placing hangers on doors of people who have more than $5,000 in debut or more.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, utility collections were at 95%, according to officials. Now, they are sitting at 70%. Each percentage point costs the city about $4 million.

Still, safe water advocates say shutting off someone's water is inhumane.

"This once again does not seem to be a remedy coming from the water department but a very punitive action that is going to create more health disparities, more health impacts," one person said.

There are payment plans available for families that have fallen behind, as well as lifeline plans which could lower a monthly water bill to just $18, but you need to sign up.