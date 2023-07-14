Water Warrior Island opens 30 foot slide plunging waterpark visitors into Lake Orion

ORION TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Water Warrior Island is officially open for summer fun, and this summer there are some new additions to the thrilling water park and water playground.

In addition to the Water Warrior Obstacle Course, kayak and paddle board rentals, and the floating cabanas, this summer there will also be a 'Warrior Whoa Slide.'

The newest addition is a 30-foot slide that sends waterpark goers flying and plunging into Lake Orion.

"The proprietary launch designs encompass an unparalleled thrill in conjunction with a completely safe experience," the waterpark's website says.

To utilize the slide, the runways, swings, jumping pillows, and bouncers visitors must have a Michigan Recreation Passport because Water Warrior Island is located in a Michigan State Park.

Visitors must be at least 6 years old to come onto the island and visitors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

An all-day pass at the waterpark will cost waterpark goers $75. That pass comes with unlimited access to the Whoa Slide and all obstacle courses.

Warrior Island visitors can also purchase 1-hour packages for the island and rentals separately. They can also purchase individual tickets for the Warrior Whoa Slide.

"There is a great variety of different shapes, sizes and functions, making the activity exciting and entertaining for everyone. The island will challenge your abilities to climb, jump, balance, grip, and strength while maintaining the agility to bring out your inner warrior," the website says.

To learn more about Water Warrior Island and what they offer, click here.