WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A controversial concrete crushing facility in Waterford Township has lost its special operating permit after township officials alleged the site failed to meet requirements, but neighbors say the facility continues operating despite the revocation order.

The decision comes after more than a year of complaints from residents who say Bell Site Development poses a health risk to families and children at nearby Kettering High School.

Waterford concrete crusher loses permit, but neighbors say it continues operating

After months of complaints and pent-up anger, residents in Waterford Township broke out in cheers Tuesday night following a unanimous vote by the planning commission to revoke the special permit of Bell Site Development.

The commission revoked the permit after allegations that the concrete crushing facility violated the conditions required to operate.

"It was very exciting to see them (board) actually taking more of our side," said Jennifer Teal, who lives directly next to the facility.

Teal and many of her neighbors have been fighting the facility for years, arguing the site is a nuisance and health risk.

"The emissions from this site are not minor nuisances; they are real, toxic, persistent and unacceptable," said Wes Evans, who also lives near the facility.

Residents thought Tuesday night's decision was a temporary victory but less than 24 hours later, they say they heard noises again coming from the site.

"As far as I know, that was supposed to be a full work stoppage and today, he's working," Teal said.

Teal filmed video where loud noises can be heard coming from the facility. It's unclear exactly what the noise is but when asked if they were still operating on Wednesday, the owner declined to comment.

"Anger, anger. Really that's first and foremost, anger," Teal said when asked about her reaction to the continued noise.

Township Supervisor Anthony Bartolotta says they were notified Wednesday morning that the site was allegedly operating and quickly contacted their township prosecutor to see what can be done.

"For them to be operating today, they should be shut down automatically," Bartolotta said.

"We were hoping they would be good neighbors. Obviously, they're not, so away we go to court and see what happens," Bartolotta continued. "It upsets me that owners, certain owners, think the rules don't apply to them and they do.”

During Tuesday's meeting, an attorney alongside the owner argued with the commission, saying the only violations were site changes to improve the facility. This came after commissioners listed numerous instances where the site allegedly violated rules.

"You have made a number of statements now that are blatantly false," the attorney said during the meeting.

The company returns to the planning commission next month for another hearing, and residents hope it stays quiet and clean until then.

"I feel that he thinks he can do whatever he wants and I feel he thinks there isn't any repercussions for his actions," Teal said.

"They're going to have to suffer the consequences and it's a shame. It really is a shame," Bartolotta said.

