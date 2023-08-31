Waterford Mott High School home football games moved due to flooding damage

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families in the Waterford School District are being notified of a major change involving high school football games.

On the heels of recent flooding, Waterford Mott High School home games will now be held at Kettering High School.

The superintendent says extensive flooding has created a safety issue on the football field at Waterford Mott High School. That’s why home games will be played elsewhere.

“For my senior year, I would rather have it at home. It’s our field and we get to actually be here,” student Ella Miller said.

Part of a recent letter sent to parents says “As soon as we were aware of the flooding, our dedicated staff worked to salvage the field and mitigate any damage. Despite these efforts, the field has incurred extensive damage. A licensed contractor has reviewed the damage and determined it is unlikely the field will be safe for students to use for any sporting games for the rest of the fall season.”



The letter adds that the athletic department is also working with teams to accommodate practice schedules.

“Everyone has the same school spirit. We know each other very well, and this is our home. Playing at Kettering doesn’t feel like home,” student Drew Jolly said.

The district says a safe, competitive and exciting season is still their focus. The superintendent has declined to talk on camera Wednesday, referring us to the letter sent to parents.

