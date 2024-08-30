Waterford Township man accused of sexually assaulting young boys after befriending parents

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man from Waterford Township has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting children and possessing child sexually abusive material, police said.

Logan Joseph Sutherland, 21, was arrested at his home in Waterford on Tuesday when detectives were there to investigate a criminal sexual conduct complaint involving a 10-year-old boy. Police said Sutherland had spent time alone with the boy about 30 to 40 times between 2021 and 2023.

At Sutherland’s home, police seized his phone and found pictures and videos of naked young boys. Since his arrest, police said three more victims have come forward.

All the victims knew Sutherland, police said. They said Sutherland befriended parents with young boys, gained their trust and sexually assaulted the children when he was alone with them.

Investigators said the victims were assaulted at several locations including Sutherland’s home, Zap Zone, Sportway and Sky Zone in Commerce Township.

Police believe there are more victims including four other young boys who are pictured in Sutherland’s phone and have not yet been identified.

Sutherland has been charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Bond for Sutherland was set at $100,000 cash or surety only. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10 at 9:15 a.m.

Anyone who has children or knows any children who have been with Sutherland is asked to call Detective Rachel White at 248-618-6122.

