Waterford Twp. police bust 12 shops for allegedly selling vape products to underage customers

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford Township Police Department busted 12 vape and smoke shops for allegedly selling vape products to underage customers and another shop for reportedly selling alcohol to a person under 21.

Police worked in partnership with the Waterford Community Coalition to help curb the illegal sales.

According to police, underage decoys attempted to purchase alcohol and/or vape products at 80 local shops.

Here's a list of the violating shops, according to police:

Alcohol Violations

Express Tobacco, Beer/Fine Wine

Vape Products Violations

64 Williams Lake Road

The Glass House Lakeview Party Store 5949 Highland Road

990 S. Cass Lake Road

The Smoke Shoppe 7938 Cooley Lake Road (twice)

Sunoco 5676 Dixie Highway

The Glass House 4883 Dixie Highway (twice)

Clintonville Market 4494 Clintonville Road

Smoke Buddy 1033 S. Cass Lake Road

Mobil 3480 Elizabeth Lake Road

Vape Land 3417 Elizabeth Lake Road

Walton Liquor Store 4120 Walton Blvd.

Shell 4805 Dixie Highway

Crave 1062 W. Huron

Police say the shop that sold alcohol to a minor will be referred to the Liquor Control Commission and the violating vape and smoke shops were cited.

"We will employ all available investigative techniques as well as random uniform patrols to help curtail the purchase and consumption of alcohol and vape products by teens and

young adults in our community," said Waterford Township Chief of Police Scott Underwood.

