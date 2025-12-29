Waterford Twp. police bust 12 shops for allegedly selling vape products to underage customers

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Waterford Township Police Department busted 12 vape and smoke shops for allegedly selling vape products to underage customers and another shop for reportedly selling alcohol to a person under 21.
Police worked in partnership with the Waterford Community Coalition to help curb the illegal sales.
According to police, underage decoys attempted to purchase alcohol and/or vape products at 80 local shops.
Here's a list of the violating shops, according to police:
Alcohol Violations
Express Tobacco, Beer/Fine Wine
Vape Products Violations
64 Williams Lake Road
The Glass House Lakeview Party Store 5949 Highland Road
990 S. Cass Lake Road
The Smoke Shoppe 7938 Cooley Lake Road (twice)
Sunoco 5676 Dixie Highway
The Glass House 4883 Dixie Highway (twice)
Clintonville Market 4494 Clintonville Road
Smoke Buddy 1033 S. Cass Lake Road
Mobil 3480 Elizabeth Lake Road
Vape Land 3417 Elizabeth Lake Road
Walton Liquor Store 4120 Walton Blvd.
Shell 4805 Dixie Highway
Crave 1062 W. Huron
Police say the shop that sold alcohol to a minor will be referred to the Liquor Control Commission and the violating vape and smoke shops were cited.
"We will employ all available investigative techniques as well as random uniform patrols to help curtail the purchase and consumption of alcohol and vape products by teens and
young adults in our community," said Waterford Township Chief of Police Scott Underwood.