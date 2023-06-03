Water main break causes sizeable sinkhole outside of Detroit apartment building

Officials from the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department (DWSD) confirms a sinkhole developed Friday outside of Moore Place apartments on Detroit’s northwest side. The cause, DWSD says is a water main break.

“A water main under Moore Place just south of West Grand Boulevard broke and the rushing water caused the dirt to soften and cave-in the street,” DWSD said in a statement Saturday.

Moore Place residents, DWSD says, did not experience any interruptions to water service.

“The Detroit Police Department secured the area and closed off the one block of Moore Place for safety. No water service was impacted by the break, and DWSD slowed down the flow of the water in order to not cause further damage to the street,” said DWSD.

As of Saturday afternoon, crews were still working to repair the water main and sinkhole damage. DWSD has not yet provided details about the repair timeframe.

“A crew began repairing the water main on Friday afternoon. The repair has been further complicated by a collapsed storm line associated with the catch basins on the block. DWSD and DPD advise residents and drivers to adhere to the barricaded area and not drive or walk near the cave-in on Moore Place. DWSD and our contractors will continue to work on the repairs and reopen the street as soon as feasible and safe,” DWSD said.