Waymo, the self-driving ride-hailing service, is expanding to Detroit

(WXYZ) — Waymo, the self-driving autonomous ride-hailing service, is expanding to Detroit.

The company announced on Monday that it was expanding to the Motor City.

The company has had an engineering team in Novi, and also tested in Detroit during winter weather to develop capabilities in snow and ice. Waymo has also tested in the Upper Peninsula.

Below is a photo of a Waymo in Detroit from July 2025

WXYZ

A specific launch date has not been announced. In a press release, Waymo said you'll soon see vehicles around as the cars become familiar with the city's streets before serving riders.

The company is also expanding to Miami, Washington D.C., Las Vegas and San Diego.

