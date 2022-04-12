Wayne Co. Commission to vote on students' proposal for gun safety plans

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Commissioners are expected to discuss gun safety in schools on Tuesday morning.

The resolution being introduced calls for schools to do more when it comes to promoting gun safety and preventing gun violence.

It includes several steps, including adding more mental health professionals.

A group of 18 students from around Wayne County say when it comes to gun safety, it's not a joke and more action needs to be taken.

"I feel like the issue of gun violence is something that our generation especially is experiencing more than others have before," Kavya Keshavamurthy, a student at Plymouth-Canton High School, said. "We experience it in our schools and in our communities, especially with Oxford being so recent."

The Wayne County Commission Youth Council was formed by the commission in 2020 to help invest and empower youth to discuss younger peoples' issues and concerns. They have met weekly since the beginning of the school year.

"I believe that we aren't doing enough to reach back to our young people and to help and empower them to be and know they can be and do whatever they want to do," Commissioner Monique McCormick said.

Some parts of the resolution include dedicating a day each school year ot raise awareness through seminars, have an online drop-box for anonymous tips, send gun information to parents, including gun locks, and have more mental health professionals and advisory periods to allow students to seek mental health resources.

"We also want to improve relations between faculty and students so that they feel safe if they ever want to speak about something or report a concern, Keshavamurthy said.

"We will take a vote. There are 15 commissioners, so we hope they will agree with the resolution and the points the members made," McCormick said.

If the resolution does pass, it will be sent to Wayne County's delegation in the Michigan legislature, the state superintendent and school boards in each district in the county.