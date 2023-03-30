Wayne County announces new appointments to financial leadership

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced Thursday new appointments to Wayne County’s financial leadership.

John Wallace will become Wayne County’s new Chief Financial Officer and Robert Widigan will join the county as Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Along with the appointments of Wallace and Widigan, Sharron Rose has been selected as the Deputy Finance Director of Financial Reporting & Compliance for the Health, Human and Veterans Services Department.

“This is an exciting time in Wayne County. We’re building an even stronger leadership team that will help carry us into the future. Financially, Wayne County is the strongest it’s been in a long, long time. We’re entering an era where we can truly thrive,” said Executive Evans. “With new ideas and diverse perspectives, we will continue to build a county that is rich and inclusive.”

John Wallace brings more than 20 years of experience in the finance industry. In his most recent role, he served as Agency CFO for the City of Detroit’s Public Infrastructure group which includes the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Works, Municipal Parking, and the Airport.

“I am excited to join the Evans Administration and begin the next phase of my career with Wayne County,” said Wallace. “The county has made strong financial strides over the last several years and I look forward to being a part of its future and positively impacting the residents of Wayne County.”

With a career in public service spanning nearly 15 years, Robert Widigan has worked in various areas within state, local and regional governments including the State of Michigan, City of Lansing, Genesee County, and other municipalities. Previously, Widigan served as CFO with the City of Flint since August 2021.

“I am enthusiastic about joining the team at Wayne County that is cultivating positive change throughout the region,” said Widigan. “I am eager to work with the administration, commission and residents to continue moving this county forward.”

Before joining Wayne County, Sharron Rose served as CFO for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. She brings a decade of experience in the finance industry to her new role as Deputy Finance Director.

“This is a full-circle career moment for me to serve in Wayne County. The better part of my career has been in the corporate and nonprofit sectors. I've always wanted to be in a human services environment serving the people from the community I was born, raised, and schooled in. I'm excited at the possibility of being able to make a difference,” Rose said of her appointment.

