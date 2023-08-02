Wayne County announces three-phase project to track air pollution

(WXYZ) — An “Air Quality Network” is launching in Wayne County as leaders aim to help residents monitor air quality in real time.

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced a plan to install 100 stationary monitors throughout the county on lampposts and streetlights, collecting data on particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, black carbon and more.

“Air pollution poses a major health risk globally as the smoke from the Canadian wildfires is showing us. Here in Wayne County, we’re doing something about it,” said Warren C. Evans, Wayne County Executive, in a press release.

The county also plans to distribute 500 mobile air quality monitors to vulnerable residents.

Residents will also be able to check the air pollution data on a dashboard and receive text alerts to be notified when the air quality is poor.

This project is being done in collaboration with JustAir Solutions, a local environmental company.

“This project will allow us to track air quality data, give residents access to information they need to stay safe, and help us better understand the impact of poor air quality on asthma,” said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Director, in a press release. “This data will arm both policymakers and the public with critical information needed to implement environmental justice solutions to keep Wayne County residents safe,” said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Director Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services.

The project is expected to span three years starting in August 2023.

County officials say it’s a three-phase project: