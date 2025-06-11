Wayne County Commissioner Irma Clark-Coleman passes away at 88

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Irma Clark-Coleman, a Wayne County Commissioner who had represented Detroit for 15 years, has passed away, her family confirmed in an Instagram post. She was 88 years old.

Clark-Coleman was serving her sixth term with the Wayne County Commission, representing District 5. She chaired the Committee on Public Safety, the Judiciary and Homeland Security board and the Community Corrections Advisory board.

She was first elected to the Commission in 2009 after serving eight years in the Michigan State Senate (3rd District) and two terms in the Michigan House of Representatives (District 11).

Clark-Coleman moved to Detroit as a kid after being born in Georgia, attending Pershing High School and earning Bachelor and Masters degrees from Wayne State University. Per her bio on Wayne County's website, she was the first member of her family to graduate from college.

Clark-Coleman was also a life member with the NAACO, a member at Living Waters Church, and co-chair of the United Way and Detroit Good Fellows Drive.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans released a statement on Clark-Coleman's passing. It reads:

"“I was so sad to learn that Commissioner Irma Clark-Coleman passed away. Irma was a tremendous public servant who served her community with relentless dedication and integrity for six terms as a representative of Wayne County’s District 5 after serving in the Michigan State Senate and the Michigan House of Representatives. Irma and I worked together for years going back to the ‘90s in the McNamara administration. Her life was all about helping others, and her impact improved the lives of literally thousands. She will be sorely missed and difficult, if not impossible, to replace. My sincere condolences go out to her family as well as her colleagues and constituents.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released the statement below in regards to Clark-Coleman's death:

"I was terribly saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend and dedicated public servant, Irma Clark-Coleman. Irma spent her entire professional career in service to others, from her early years at the Wayne County Road Commission and press secretary for Ed McNamara, to her impressive second career as an elected Detroit School Board member, State Representative, State Senator and, most recently, Wayne County Commissioner.

I've never met anyone as driven to be of service than Irma and she leaves with us a legacy that demonstrates her commitment. My thoughts are with Irma's family and her countless other friends at this difficult time.

Rest well, my friend."

