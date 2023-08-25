Wayne County issues state of emergency to respond to flooding, damage

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County is issuing a state of emergency after parts of the county were flooded due to heavy rainfall.

By declaring a state of emergency, the county is seeking to expedite resources to help residents hardest hit by storms.

Several communities in Southeast Michigan were hit hard by heavy rain late Wednesday into Thursday morning, which caused flooding, damage, stalled cars and forced businesses to close. More storms Thursday night could create more flooding and damage.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans plans to hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to address the recent rain, flooding and clean-up efforts. County officials say Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak will also be there.

In Wayne County, aging infrastructure caused trouble for homeowners.

Dingell on Thursday urged those impacted to take photos and notify local governments of damage as soon as possible.

“Sewers are at capacity. We want to make sure that everybody is safe,” she said.

Most alarming, however, Dingell says are instances of young kids playing in backed up sewer water carrying bacteria.

“Two kids were playing in what looked like a pool… but it was raw sewage. That’s not OK,” Dingell said.

State Sen. Darrin Camilleri also talked about the overwhelmed systems.

“Our systems are overloaded and they just don’t have a chance to hold that amount of water. In some areas like in Belleville, we’re talking about 7 inches of rain in a matter of four hours,” Camilleri said.

In the heart of Brownstown Township, Christopher Agrusa says flooded streets and rising water in basements have left many with sinking feelings.

“Basement was flooded, and I came outside and I have never seen that much water,” Agrusa said.

Near the border with Woodhaven, there were more sightings of sitting water that doesn’t belong. There were similar cases in parts of nearby Rockwood, Flat Rock and other areas.

“I’m worried about tonight if it keeps raining as hard as last night,” one neighbor said.

Andrea Steagall told us, “My basement took in some water. There’s just water everywhere and my biggest concern is for safety of people who can’t get to where they need to.”

Agrusa told us some drivers are wearing out their welcome along with several lawns.

“Cars driving across the lawn. Down the street, they really tore up people’s lawns,” Agrusa said.

State and federal leaders are working to determine the appropriate amount of assistance that’s needed. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer actived the State Emergency Operations Center Thursday evening, hoping to get more resources to those in need.