Wayne County raises minimum wage to $15 for its employees

WAYNE COUNTY (WXYZ) — Wayne County Commission has approved an agreement that allows leadership to increase minimum wages to $15 per hour for all county workers.

The county says this agreement is an important step toward establishing more competitive wages for Wayne County’s workforce, as well as attracting new talent to join the county’s team.

“I am pleased that we have reached a wide-ranging agreement that will benefit many of our employees,” County Executive Warren C. Evans said. “I extend my thanks to the Wayne County Commission who swiftly considered and approved this agreement, which was ratified by members of and signed by AFSCME Presidents from Locals 25, 101, 409 and 1659.”

The minimum wage increase, to $15 per hour, will be effective as of October 1, 2021.