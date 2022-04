(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Detroit Police Department announced Sunday that they are donating 165 expired bulletproof vests to help support Ukraine.

According to a press release, the goal is to give the vests to Ukrainians who are fighting against Russia's invasion.

The sheriff’s office is reportedly donating 15 of the used vests and the Detroit Police Department will be donating 150.

A press conference is expected to be held Monday to discuss the donations.